Health Care Up As Valeant Buoys Sector -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose after strong earnings from one fallen giant.

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International surged after the specialty drug maker's third-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street targets and as it made progress on debt management.

Shares of Indian generic-drug maker Lupin fell sharply after the company said it got Food and Drug Administration warning letters regarding plant conditions.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 16:50 ET (21:50 GMT)