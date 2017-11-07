Google and Volkswagen to Work Together on Quantum Computers

Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) and Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google said Tuesday that they will work together to research the use of quantum computers in mobility-related fields.

Employees of Volkswagen's IT division and Google will cooperate to research the development of traffic optimization, new materials structures, high-performance batteries for electric vehicles and artificial intelligence for machine learning processes on a quantum computer provided by Google.

"We at Volkswagen want to be among the first to use quantum computing for corporate processes as soon as this technology is commercially available," said Martin Hofmann, chief information officer of Volkswagen.

