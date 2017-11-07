Deutsche Bank Names Florian Drinhausen as General Counsel

Deutsche Bank AG (DBK.XE) said Tuesday that Florian Drinhausen will become the company's general counsel next year, leading the legal department.

The German bank said that Mr. Drinhausen will replace current co-general counsels Christof von Dryander and Simon Dodds, who will leave the company at the end of the year, and as of March 31, respectively. Mr. von Dryander and Mr. Dodds were both appointed as co-general counsels of Deutsche Bank two years ago.

Mr. Drinhausen will take on Mr. von Dryander's responsibilities from Jan 1, 2018 and will then be the sole general counsel as of April 1. Mr. Drinhausen will remain responsible for the bank's governance and structures around the world.

Previously, Mr. Drinhausen served as Deutsche Bank's general counsel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa before taking over the global governance function in 2016.

November 07, 2017 07:35 ET (12:35 GMT)