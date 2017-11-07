Correction to Google and Salesforce Ink Cloud, Apps Deal Article (Nov. 6)

"If people already have something else that they are using, this gives them a chance to experience" Google's apps with Salesforce services, Google Cloud Chief Executive Diane Greene said in an interview. "It's a chance for us to bring all of this to Salesforce's customers with very little friction." The article "Google and Salesforce Ink Cloud, Apps Deal," at 4:19 p.m. EDT on Nov. 6, incorrectly quoted Ms. Greene in the 10th paragraph as saying it was a "change," not a "chance," for Google.
November 07, 2017 15:42 ET (20:42 GMT)