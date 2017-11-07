Consumer Cos Down Amid Bricks-And-Mortar Fears -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies fell amid fears about the health of bricks-and-mortar retailers heading into the key holiday season.

J.C. Penney shares were under pressure again.

Toyota Motor raised its profit projections for the year ending March 31, but warned that the U.S. market continues to weigh on earnings.

Casino operators such as MGM and Wynn who have business interest in Macau are positioned to benefit from a likely resurgence in growth there, according to one brokerage. "Analysis of all the infrastructure developments, supply additions and Chinese spending power," led analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley to "conclude that Macau gross gaming revenue could reach $53 billion in 2022, growing at a 10% compound annual growth rate in our base case. This is driven by 6% visitation and 5% spending growth."

