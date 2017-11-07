On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, November 7 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 635,110 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,930 12,080 11,840 11,970 11,845 125 1,332 14,572

Jan-18 14,130 14,210 13,855 14,040 13,995 45 492,552 304,450

Mar-18 14,325 14,385 14,065 14,150 14,225 -75 42 738

Apr-18 14,445 14,480 14,280 14,420 14,275 145 8 116

May-18 14,600 14,685 14,320 14,515 14,445 70 131,928 142,974

Jun-18 14,885 14,885 14,310 14,470 14,445 25 68 1,094

Jul-18 14,560 14,685 14,400 14,565 14,475 90 24 1,210

Aug-18 14,700 14,780 14,520 14,700 14,690 10 30 1,094

Sep-18 14,855 14,975 14,660 14,815 14,735 80 9,116 19,174

Oct-18 14,930 14,930 14,875 14,905 14,820 85 10 28

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 07, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)