China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, November 7 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 635,110 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,930 12,080 11,840 11,970 11,845 125 1,332 14,572
Jan-18 14,130 14,210 13,855 14,040 13,995 45 492,552 304,450
Mar-18 14,325 14,385 14,065 14,150 14,225 -75 42 738
Apr-18 14,445 14,480 14,280 14,420 14,275 145 8 116
May-18 14,600 14,685 14,320 14,515 14,445 70 131,928 142,974
Jun-18 14,885 14,885 14,310 14,470 14,445 25 68 1,094
Jul-18 14,560 14,685 14,400 14,565 14,475 90 24 1,210
Aug-18 14,700 14,780 14,520 14,700 14,690 10 30 1,094
Sep-18 14,855 14,975 14,660 14,815 14,735 80 9,116 19,174
Oct-18 14,930 14,930 14,875 14,905 14,820 85 10 28
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
