China Oct Exports +6.1% on Year in Yuan Terms

China's exports grew 6.1% in October from a year earlier in yuan terms, following a 9.0% gain in September, official data showed Wednesday.

Imports in October expanded 15.9% in yuan terms from a year earlier, compared with a 19.5% rise in September, the General Administration of Customs said.

The country's trade surplus widened last month to 254.47 billion yuan ($38.32 billion) from CNY193 billion the previous month.

Trade figures in dollars will be released later in the day.

November 07, 2017 23:01 ET (04:01 GMT)