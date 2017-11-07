CapitaLand Third-Quarter Profit Grows on Fair Value Gains

CapitaLand Ltd. (C31.SG) Wednesday reported a 28% on year rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by stronger sales and fair value gains on the real-estate builder's properties.

Net profit in the July-to-September quarter was 317 million Singapore dollars (US$232.5 million), compared with S$247.5 million in the same period last year, Singapore's biggest real-estate firm by assets said in a statement to the local stock exchange.

Revenue rose 9.7% on year to S$1.51 billion, according to CapitaLand.

