WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 06

IN SAUDI PURGE, ECHOES OF PUTIN AND XI

SAUDI ARABIA BLAMES IRAN FOR MISSILE ATTACK

Yemeni rebels' missile attack on the Saudi capital could be considered an Iranian act of war, Saudi Arabia said, saying the missile was made in Iran-which denied involvement.

TRUMP URGES JAPAN TO BUY MORE U.S. MILITARY EQUIPMENT

President Donald Trump pushed for Japan to buy "massive" amounts of military equipment from the U.S., saying that it would help the country shoot down missiles like those nearby North Korea fired overhead in recent months.

ASSIGNMENT FOR TRUMP, XI AND PUTIN: STOP NORTH KOREA

President Trump will meet this week with the two other most powerful men in the world, the leaders of China and Russia. There will be much to discuss, but far and away the most important item is what to do about North Korea, writes Gerald F. Seib.

SPAIN PRESSES CASE FOR UNITY AHEAD OF CATALAN VOTE

Pro-independence forces in Catalonia and the Rajoy government have begun maneuvering ahead of regional elections in December that will determine the near-term fate of a secessionist movement that has riven Spain.

CHINA'S CENSORS STEPPED UP SURVEILLANCE A YEAR BEFORE PARTY CONGRESS

Online censorship of China's powerful political gathering that took place last month began more than a year in advance-showing a new level of forethought by Chinese censors, according to a new study.

RUSSIAN TWITTER SUPPORT FOR TRUMP BEGAN RIGHT AFTER HE STARTED CAMPAIGN

Russian Twitter accounts began heaping praise on Donald Trump and ripping his rivals earlier than previously thought-within weeks after he announced his bid for the presidency in June 2015.

INDIA'S BUSINESSES HAVE LOST CONFIDENCE

Companies in India say they have stopped or slowed investments in expansion and banks have curtailed lending, after last year's cash crackdown and other policy changes.

