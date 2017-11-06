What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 6, 2017).

A man blasted his way into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, with an assault-type rifle, leaving at least 26 dead and 20 others injured. The gunman fled in a vehicle and died following a pursuit.

A roundup of princes, ministers and businessmen in Saudi Arabia sharply escalates the crown prince's bid to consolidate power and accelerate change.

The arrest of Prince al-Waleed hobbles the billionaire investor, who has backed some of the world's best-known companies.

Prince Mansour, who was the former Saudi crown prince's son, and a number of government officials were reported killed in a helicopter crash.

Commerce's Ross failed to disclose business connections to Putin's family and inner circle on a personal financial-disclosure form.

Trump, in Tokyo during the first leg of his Asia trip, increased pressure on Japan for a bilateral trade agreement.

A Belgian judge ordered the conditional release of ousted Catalan leader Puigdemont and four ex-officials sought by Spain.

Virginia's gubernatorial election Tuesday could give Democrats a needed victory or deliver a demoralizing defeat.

A center-right coalition appeared to have edged out the antiestablishment 5 Star Movement in regional elections in Sicily.

