What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

The New York Fed's Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, about six months earlier than scheduled, adding to a wave of turnover among top central-bank decision makers.

Amazon is dropping prices on goods offered by independent merchants on its site, ratcheting up a price war with retail giants.

The U.S. is investigating Credit Suisse, VTB and BNP Paribas for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique.

ADP shareholders will decide on Tuesday whether to allow hedge-fund manager William Ackman into the company's boardroom.

Several big advertisers are halting business with Outcome Health after allegations some employees of the startup misled clients.

Sprint and T-Mobile called off merger talks, derailing a potential deal that many on Wall Street had anticipated for years.

United Continental said it is considering replacing older wide-body planes with new Boeing 767 jets.

Oil prices reached their highest level in over two years last week as signs increased that global growth will continue to boost demand.

The SEC recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to Guggenheim and a firm that purchased a home with Guggenheim's CEO.

Netflix and "House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital have cut ties with actor Kevin Spacey.

"Thor: Ragnarok" had a strong opening, welcome news for theater owners.

