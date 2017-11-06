USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Nov 6

For the week ended Nov 5, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29
Ark 4 4 10 10 44 44 33 33 9 9
Cali 0 0 0 0 5 5 20 20 75 75
Colo 2 1 4 3 29 31 48 47 17 18
Idah 2 1 2 3 40 36 30 34 26 26
Ill 7 6 5 8 28 27 46 46 14 13
Ind 1 1 3 3 24 25 54 55 18 16
Kans 3 4 8 8 30 33 52 48 7 7
Mich 2 2 5 6 19 13 64 62 10 17
Mo 0 0 5 6 31 29 57 56 7 9
Mont 2 3 8 9 47 66 38 21 5 1
Nebr 3 3 8 9 27 33 51 45 11 10
NC 0 0 3 2 18 22 69 65 10 11
Ohio 0 0 2 1 10 9 61 63 27 27
Okla 1 2 8 5 49 46 40 41 2 6
Ore 2 2 5 6 15 15 58 56 20 21
SD 26 36 17 17 38 30 18 16 1 1
Texas 3 3 11 13 37 41 36 36 13 7
Wash 0 0 1 1 17 14 77 80 5 5
18-state
Avg 3 4 8 8 34 36 45 43 10 9
yr-ago 2 2 7 7 33 33 48 48 10 10
PROGRESS:
--Planted-- --Emerged--
11/05 10/29 2016 Avg 11/05 10/29 2016 Avg
Ark 79 66 72 71 61 41 49 49
Cali 41 30 56 44 8 5 37 22
Colo 98 97 99 100 89 82 94 93
Idah 100 100 95 99 92 82 82 83
Ill 90 76 92 90 73 54 76 70
Ind 87 81 90 91 67 55 75 73
Kans 93 84 95 97 73 57 83 85
Mich 96 92 91 95 88 78 77 81
Mo 69 55 76 75 47 35 52 51
Mont 97 95 93 96 83 79 85 85
Nebr 100 98 100 100 93 88 97 95
NC 58 39 41 38 37 21 22 20
Ohio 94 91 95 95 82 70 77 76
Okla 90 83 93 95 78 70 82 84
Ore 96 89 91 95 65 57 61 64
SD 100 98 100 100 95 91 92 80
Texas 85 79 84 83 69 60 69 67
Wash 99 91 92 98 82 73 78 81
18-state
Avg 91 84 90 91 75 65 78 77
