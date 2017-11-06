On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Condition/Progress-Nov 6

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Nov 5, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29 11/05 10/29

Continue Reading Below

Ark 4 4 10 10 44 44 33 33 9 9

Cali 0 0 0 0 5 5 20 20 75 75

Colo 2 1 4 3 29 31 48 47 17 18

Idah 2 1 2 3 40 36 30 34 26 26

Ill 7 6 5 8 28 27 46 46 14 13

Ind 1 1 3 3 24 25 54 55 18 16

Kans 3 4 8 8 30 33 52 48 7 7

Mich 2 2 5 6 19 13 64 62 10 17

Mo 0 0 5 6 31 29 57 56 7 9

Mont 2 3 8 9 47 66 38 21 5 1

Nebr 3 3 8 9 27 33 51 45 11 10

NC 0 0 3 2 18 22 69 65 10 11

Ohio 0 0 2 1 10 9 61 63 27 27

Okla 1 2 8 5 49 46 40 41 2 6

Ore 2 2 5 6 15 15 58 56 20 21

SD 26 36 17 17 38 30 18 16 1 1

Texas 3 3 11 13 37 41 36 36 13 7

Wash 0 0 1 1 17 14 77 80 5 5

18-state

Avg 3 4 8 8 34 36 45 43 10 9

yr-ago 2 2 7 7 33 33 48 48 10 10

PROGRESS:

--Planted-- --Emerged--

11/05 10/29 2016 Avg 11/05 10/29 2016 Avg

Ark 79 66 72 71 61 41 49 49

Cali 41 30 56 44 8 5 37 22

Colo 98 97 99 100 89 82 94 93

Idah 100 100 95 99 92 82 82 83

Ill 90 76 92 90 73 54 76 70

Ind 87 81 90 91 67 55 75 73

Kans 93 84 95 97 73 57 83 85

Mich 96 92 91 95 88 78 77 81

Mo 69 55 76 75 47 35 52 51

Mont 97 95 93 96 83 79 85 85

Nebr 100 98 100 100 93 88 97 95

NC 58 39 41 38 37 21 22 20

Ohio 94 91 95 95 82 70 77 76

Okla 90 83 93 95 78 70 82 84

Ore 96 89 91 95 65 57 61 64

SD 100 98 100 100 95 91 92 80

Texas 85 79 84 83 69 60 69 67

Wash 99 91 92 98 82 73 78 81

18-state

Avg 91 84 90 91 75 65 78 77

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)