USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Nov 6

For the week ended Nov 5, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
11/05 10/29 2016 Avg
Ark 94 89 97 89
Ill 92 86 94 94
Ind 85 80 90 89
Iowa 92 83 94 96
Ks 85 73 85 84
Ky 63 55 85 72
La 100 100 100 99
Mich 84 78 75 85
Minn 99 95 98 99
Miss 95 94 97 96
Mo 77 63 84 77
Nebr 95 89 95 98
NC 50 41 48 34
ND 98 96 98 98
Ohio 90 85 94 90
SD 99 96 97 98
Tenn 68 63 90 73
Wis 86 80 92 91
18-state
avg 90 83 92 91
