USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Nov 6

For the week ended Nov 5, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

11/05 10/29 2016 Avg

Ark 94 89 97 89

Ill 92 86 94 94

Ind 85 80 90 89

Iowa 92 83 94 96

Ks 85 73 85 84

Ky 63 55 85 72

La 100 100 100 99

Mich 84 78 75 85

Minn 99 95 98 99

Miss 95 94 97 96

Mo 77 63 84 77

Nebr 95 89 95 98

NC 50 41 48 34

ND 98 96 98 98

Ohio 90 85 94 90

SD 99 96 97 98

Tenn 68 63 90 73

Wis 86 80 92 91

18-state

avg 90 83 92 91

November 06, 2017