USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Nov 6

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Nov 06, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady. Parboiled
prices steady. Second heads and Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran,
Millfeed and Rice Hulls steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and
Brewers steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady; Rice hull market
mostly non-existent as trade avenues were lost due to other obtainable
substitutes. Rice Mills are having to pay to dispose of rice hulls.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 6th, Nov 17 closed .045 lower at
11.24; Jan 18 closed .055 lower at 11.52; Mar 18 closed .05 lower at 11.805.
US dollar index on Monday settled at 94.72.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 23.50-24.50 23.00-24.00 24.50 -----
Long brown 25.50 26.00 NA -----
Medium white 25.00 ----- 24.50 30.00-36.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 32.00-36.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 25.50-27.50 28.00 ----- -----
Second heads 15.00-18.00 14.00 12.00-12.25 15.00-19.00
Brewers 15.00 12.00-12.25 9.50 14.00-16.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 95.00-105.00 100.00-120.00 110.00-130.00 120.00-140.00
Rice millfeed 35.00-42.00 35.00-40.00 40.00 -----
Rice hulls 4.00-6.00 5.00 5.00 0.00
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
