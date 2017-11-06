Reliance Communications Set to Default on Bonds for the First Time

Indian wireless carrier Reliance Communications Ltd. (532712.BY) is headed toward a bond default, after the debt-laden company skipped paying interest on a bond for the first time.

Owned by Anil Ambani, the younger brother of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, RCom was due to pay $9.75 million in interest on Monday on $300 million in 5.5-year U.S. dollar bonds issued in May 2015. The bonds carry an annual interest of 6.5%. RCom has ?a seven-day grace period to make the interest payment.

In an announcement late Monday, RCom said the company is under a "standstill period" until December 2018, as part of its debt restructuring program proposed earlier this year. The company also said it is planning asset sales and has a plan to repay its debt.

"Accordingly, for the time being, no payment of interest and/or principal is being made to any lenders and/or bondholders," the company said.

RCom, which faces headwinds in India's crowded telecommunications sector, aims to cut its total debt of 457.5 billion Indian rupees ($7.08 billion) to $923 million through a debt restructuring plan.

Last year, Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio Infocomm jolted India's telecom industry when the new player offered free call and data plans, further dimming chances of RCom's revival.

Write to Manju Dalal at manju.dalal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 21:44 ET (02:44 GMT)