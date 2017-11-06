Oil Hits Two-Year High Amid Crackdown in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices hit a two-year high Monday on rising tensions in the Middle East following a wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia and a missile attack on Riyadh by Yemeni rebels.

Fed's Dudley Warns Against Heavy Rollback of Rules

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley cautioned elected leaders not to go too far in rolling back of financial sector regulations that were put in place to shore up the banking sector after the financial crisis.

U.S. Stocks Muted After Notching Records

U.S. stock indexes wobbled around the flatline Monday after climbing to a trifecta of records the previous week.

Downgrades Shadow Moody's, S&P's Push Into China

The world's largest bond-rating firms are on the verge of gaining unfettered access to an arena they have long coveted-China's booming market for corporate debt-but it isn't expected to be an easy task.

ECB Releases QE Bond Redemption Totals

The European Central Bank released monthly totals for bond redemptions under its quantitative-easing program, shedding light on the value of funds it is set to reinvest to support the eurozone economy.

India's Businesses Have Lost Confidence

Companies in India say they have stopped or slowed investments in expansion and banks have curtailed lending, after last year's cash crackdown and other policy changes.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailouts Soar Up to 1470% in a Year

The U.S. banking industry is booming-a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who bought esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms was far less clear-cut.

Employment Index Rises Following Declines From Hurricanes

After two months of declines related to hurricanes, an index measuring employment trends was up for the month of October. The Conference Board Employment Trends Index rose to 135.57.

Broad Crackdown Reins In Saudi Elite

A sweeping weekend roundup of more than five dozen princes, ministers and prominent businessmen in Saudi Arabia marks a dramatic escalation in the crown prince's effort to consolidate power and accelerate far-reaching change in the kingdom.

November 06, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)