Oil Hits Two-Year High but Stocks Muted in Wake of Saudi Arrests

Global stocks were roughly flat but oil prices hit a two-year high as investors watched for developments in Saudi Arabia after a string of arrests as part of a corruption crackdown.

New York Fed President Dudley to Announce Early Retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday.

Downgrades Shadow Moody's, S&P's Push Into China

The world's largest bond-rating firms are on the verge of gaining unfettered access to an arena they have long coveted-China's booming market for corporate debt-but it isn't expected to be an easy task.

Oil Gains Amid Crackdown in Saudi Arabia

Oil prices hit a two-year high Monday on rising tensions in the Middle East following a wave of arrests in Saudi Arabia and a missile attack on Riyadh by Yemeni rebels.

India's Businesses Have Lost Confidence

Companies in India say they have stopped or slowed investments in expansion and banks have curtailed lending, after last year's cash crackdown and other policy changes.

Dollar Hits Eight-Month High Versus Yen With Promise of Continued Easing in Japan

The yen fell to a nearly eight-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday despite tough talk on trade by President Donald Trump on a visit to Japan, reflecting diverging monetary policy in Tokyo and Washington.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China Inflation, Europe Retail Sales, U.S. Sentiment

The week ahead features readings on inflation from China, retail sales from Europe and consumer sentiment from the U.S., as well as speeches by top Federal Reserve officials.

Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailouts Soar Up to 1470% in a Year

The U.S. banking industry is booming-a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who bought esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms was far less clear-cut.

November 06, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)