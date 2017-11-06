Global Economy Week Ahead: China Inflation, Europe Retail Sales, U.S. Sentiment

The week ahead features readings on inflation from China, retail sales from Europe and consumer sentiment from the U.S., as well as speeches by top Federal Reserve officials.

Global Markets Lower Despite Wall Street's Record Gains

Global stock markets were broadly lower in Asia, despite record gains on Wall Street, with Hong Kong lagging behind the region as China-related firms pulled back.

Dollar Hits Eight-Month High Versus Yen With Promise of Continued Easing in Japan

The yen fell to a nearly eight-month low against the U.S. dollar on Monday despite tough talk on trade by President Donald Trump on a visit to Japan, reflecting diverging monetary policy in Tokyo and Washington.

China Central Bank Governor Points Out Risks Country Needs to Address

China faces a multitude of risks to its financial system and needs to deepen changes and further open up, according to central-bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

Trump Presses Japan for Bilateral Trade Deal

President Donald Trump increased pressure on Japan for a bilateral trade deal, saying the country has been "winning" for decades and suggesting that negotiations have drawn on for longer than he would like.

BOJ Minutes Show Majority See Current Policy Working Well

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September meeting show that most board members still see the current easing program working sufficiently well to hit the bank's 2% inflation target.

BOJ's Kuroda Pledges to Stick With Current Easing

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda emphasized his commitment to continue with the bank's bold easing measures, sparking a brief slide in the yen.

Saudi Crackdown Doesn't Guarantee Aramco IPO - Or Higher Oil

Oil markets are rising after the Saudi heir apparent - a big proponent of state oil firm Aramco's planned IPO - rounded up a swathe of potential rivals on Saturday night. Investors should be careful not to interpret this as the all-clear for oil prices or Aramco.

Dudley Was Key to Fed's Crisis Response

New York Fed President William Dudley will leave his post next year having played a central role helping the central bank respond to the financial crisis, while drawing fire for not doing more to prevent another one.

New York Fed President Dudley to Announce Early Retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday.

November 06, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)