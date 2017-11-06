New York Fed Says Dudley Plans to Retire in Mid-2018

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced Monday that its leader William Dudley is planning to step down early and retire in the middle of next year.

Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailouts Soar Up to 1470% in a Year

The U.S. banking industry is booming-a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who bought esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms was far less clear-cut.

Goldman Sachs Chief Risk Officer Broderick To Retire

Craig W. Broderick, a member of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s management committee and the firm's chief risk officer, is retiring in January, according to an internal memo.

Equifax Board Continues to Probe Legal Officer's Share-Sales Role

An Equifax board committee is continuing to examine the role of the company's chief legal officer in approving share sales by four executives days after suspicious activity was discovered in the company's systems.

CFTC Fines Cargill $10 Million Over Swaps Trades

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined Cargill Inc. $10 million for improperly valuing swap trades, a move that the regulator said caused the company's revenue to appear higher than it should have been.

Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

10 Things to Know About Jerome Powell

Here are a few factoids about President Trump's pick to serve as the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

ECB Releases QE Bond Redemption Totals

The European Central Bank released monthly totals for bond redemptions under its quantitative-easing program, shedding light on the value of funds it is set to reinvest to support the eurozone economy.

Fed's Williams: Price-Level Targeting May Be Good Regime for Fed

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams says fundamental uncertainties about the economy mean officials may need to weigh a seismic shift in how they conduct monetary policy.

ADP Vote to Offer Status Check on Activist Investor Ackman's Standing

A shareholder vote on Tuesday at the human-resources giant comes after Ackman's Pershing Square Capital stumbled with its bet on Valeant.

