Goldman, China's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Plan Up to $5 Billion in U.S. Investments

Continue Reading Below

Goldman Sachs Group and China Investment Corp. are partnering on a multibillion-dollar fund to help the giant Chinese fund invest in U.S. manufacturing and other sectors.

Bank Bets Tied to Government Bailouts Soar Up to 1470% in a Year

The U.S. banking industry is booming-a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who bought esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms was far less clear-cut.

Downgrades Shadow Moody's, S&P's Push Into China

The world's largest bond-rating firms are on the verge of gaining unfettered access to an arena they have long coveted-China's booming market for corporate debt-but it isn't expected to be an easy task.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ADP Vote to Offer Status Check on Activist Investor Ackman's Standing

A shareholder vote on Tuesday at the human-resources giant comes after Ackman's Pershing Square Capital stumbled with its bet on Valeant.

U.S. Probes Three Banks' Links to Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the deals.

China Central Bank Governor Points Out Risks Country Needs to Address

China faces a multitude of risks to its financial system and needs to deepen changes and further open up, according to central-bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan.

BOJ's Kuroda Pledges to Stick With Current Easing

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda emphasized his commitment to continue with the bank's bold easing measures, sparking a brief slide in the yen.

BOJ Minutes Show Majority See Current Policy Working Well

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September meeting show that most board members still see the current easing program working sufficiently well to hit the bank's 2% inflation target.

Dudley Was Key to Fed's Crisis Response

New York Fed President William Dudley will leave his post next year having played a central role helping the central bank respond to the financial crisis, while drawing fire for not doing more to prevent another one.

New York Fed President Dudley to Announce Early Retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)