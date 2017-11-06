Red Robin Dives as It Lowers Financial Targets

Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers plummeted 19% in after-hours trading after the company reported profit and revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates in its latest quarter and lowered its profit outlook for the year.

Avis Slides as Fleet Costs Rise

Shares in Avis Budget Group Inc. plunged 11% in after-hours trading Monday as higher fleet costs and weaker international pricing continued to weigh on the car-rental company in its latest quarter.

AmTrust Sells Stake in U.S. Fee Businesses to Private Equity Firm

AmTrust Financial Services Inc. on Monday said it was selling a majority stake in some of its U.S. fee businesses to private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, while also reporting higher-than-expected losses for some prior periods.

Pemex Chief Hopes Recent Oil Find Makes It More Attractive for Joint Ventures

Petróleos Mexicanos hopes a recent major oil discovery will make it a more attractive partner as it seeks to expand a program of joint ventures with private oil firms, Chief Executive Jose Antonio González Anaya said.

Priceline Shares Fall After It Lowers Profit Outlook

Priceline Group Inc. lowered its profit outlook for the final quarter of the year even as it continued to report rapid revenue growth from customers booking vacations and hotels on its travel sites.

Google and Salesforce Ink Cloud, Apps Deal

Google Cloud has picked up a marquee customer as the Alphabet Inc. unit tries to keep pace with Amazon and Microsoft in the increasingly competitive business of providing web-based, on-demand computing services.

Wells Fargo Launches Robo-Investment Service

Wells Fargo & Co. is rolling out a new robo advisory service to attract more of its retail clients to its brokerage arm, joining a growing roster of firms leveraging the digital tools favored by many young investors.

Broadcom's Very Risky Bet on Qualcomm

Broadcom's bold offer may not be enough to net Qualcomm, but time may not be on Qualcomm's side either.

Goldman Sachs Names Stephanie Cohen as Head of Strategy

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is naming a new head of strategy as it looks to incubate new businesses and find different sources of revenue to replace trading revenue that's unlikely to return in force.

Apple Working on Fix for iPhone Autocorrect Bug

Some iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices running iOS 11.1 have been stricken with a software bug that autocorrects a stand-alone letter "i" to an ! or A and an obscure symbol that often shows up as [?].

November 06, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)