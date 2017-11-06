Disney Held Talks to Acquire Assets of 21st Century Fox

Continue Reading Below

Walt Disney recently held talks to buy 21st Century Fox's cable-television networks, international distribution operations and movie and television studio, according to people close to the talks.

Broadcom Proposes to Buy Qualcomm for Over $100 Billion

Broadcom launched a takeover bid for fellow chip maker Qualcomm in a cash-and-stock-deal worth over $100 billion.

Goldman Sachs Chief Risk Officer Broderick To Retire

Craig W. Broderick, a member of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s management committee and the firm's chief risk officer, is retiring in January, according to an internal memo.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Sprint Says It Will Spend Billions More on Network

Sprint said it would increase spending on its network, laying out its plan as a standalone company as its share price dropped following the collapse of its talks to merge with T-Mobile US.

Anthem Confirms Swedish to Step Down as CEO

Anthem Inc. Chief Executive Joseph R. Swedish will step down, and veteran managed-care executive Gail K. Boudreaux will take over as the insurance giant's next leader Nov. 20.

Apple Working on Fix for iPhone Autocorrect Bug

Some iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices running iOS 11.1 have been stricken with a software bug that autocorrects a stand-alone letter "i" to an ! or A and an obscure symbol that often shows up as [?].

Amazon's Roy Price Left Alleged Trail of Sexual Harassment

Claims that go beyond previous reports simmered inside the e-commerce giant's Hollywood unit. Some executives say the company's policy of giving its business operations autonomy may have given Mr. Price extra leeway.

Equifax Board Continues to Probe Legal Officer's Share-Sales Role

An Equifax board committee is continuing to examine the role of the company's chief legal officer in approving share sales by four executives days after suspicious activity was discovered in the company's systems.

CVS, With an Eye on Amazon, to Launch Next-Day Delivery

CVS Health is launching next-day delivery of prescription medication, a move that comes as the drugstore giant faces declining retail sales and potential competition from Amazon.com.

Valeant to Divest Itself of Sprout Pharmaceuticals Unit

Valeant will sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals to former Sprout shareholders after they accused the struggling pharmaceutical giant of botching the marketing of a female libido treatment.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)