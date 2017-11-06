U.S. Probes Three Banks for Roles in Selling Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, people familiar with the matter said, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the debt deals.

Qatar Airways to Take Stake in Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific

The state-backed Persian Gulf carrier's latest investment in a global rival will see it acquire a 9.6% stake in Cathay Pacific Airways for $661 million.

China Aircraft Exports Cleared for Takeoff Under FAA Deal

Just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to China, the Federal Aviation Administration has signed an airworthiness certification deal that effectively opens the door to Chinese sales of airplanes to the U.S. and other countries.

Netflix, Producer MRC Cut Ties With Kevin Spacey

Netflix and "House of Cards" producer Media Rights Capital have cut ties with actor Kevin Spacey after sexual-misconduct accusations were made against him.

Airbnb Scores Victory in San Francisco

San Francisco's largest apartment landlord will allow tenants to rent out their units on Airbnb, a victory for the website that could rile affordable-housing advocates.

SEC Questions Miami Firm About Guggenheim Ties

U.S. securities regulators recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to both Guggenheim Partners and a company that purchased an oceanfront home with Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter.

Drug Advertisers Suspend Deals With Outcome Health

Several pharmaceutical firms and ad agencies are suspending or reconsidering agreements to advertise with Outcome Health following questions about the number of screens the Chicago startup has in doctors offices.

Amazon Snips Prices on Other Sellers' Items Ahead of Holiday Onslaught

Amazon has quietly started lowering prices by as much as 9% on goods offered by independent merchants on its site, ratcheting up a price war with other retail giants-and potentially straining its relationship with some sellers.

United Considers Buying New Boeing 767 Passenger Jets

If United Continental Holdings places the orders, it would be a surprising revival of fortune for Boeing's 35-year-old aircraft.

Aston Martin's Mission: Make an SUV That Isn't Ugly

British uber-luxury brand Aston Martin built a reputation on sleekly designed sports cars befitting James Bond. Now it's setting out to make a sport-utility vehicle for people who think SUVs are ugly.

November 06, 2017 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)