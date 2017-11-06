Jobless Claims Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Survey Oct N/A 103.0
1000 Job Openings Sep 6.05M (3) 6.08M
& Labor Turnover
1500 Consumer Credit Sep +$19.0B (7) +$13.06B
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 4 230K (16) 229K
1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep +0.3% (9) +0.9%
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 100.0 (17) 100.7*
(Preliminary)
*End-Oct Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
November 06, 2017 14:01 ET (19:01 GMT)