Jobless Claims Expected to Show Little Change -- Data Week Ahead Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Survey Oct N/A 103.0

1000 Job Openings Sep 6.05M (3) 6.08M

& Labor Turnover

1500 Consumer Credit Sep +$19.0B (7) +$13.06B

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 4 230K (16) 229K

1000 Wholesale Inventories Sep +0.3% (9) +0.9%

Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Nov 100.0 (17) 100.7*

(Preliminary)

*End-Oct Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 14:01 ET (19:01 GMT)