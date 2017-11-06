German Manufacturing Orders Rose in September

German manufacturing orders surprisingly rose in September, data from the country's economics ministry indicated Monday.

Incoming orders grew by 1.0% on the month in adjusted terms in September, beating analysts' expectations in a Wall Street Journal poll last week of a 1.3% decline. Orders in August were also revised upward to show growth of 4.1% after an originally-reported 3.6% rise.

In September, foreign orders rose 1.7% while domestic orders dipped 0.1%. Foreign orders from within the eurozone grew by 6.3%, the data showed.

November 06, 2017 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)