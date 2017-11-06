On Our Radar

German Manufacturing Orders Rose in September

By Todd Buell Features Dow Jones Newswires

German manufacturing orders surprisingly rose in September, data from the country's economics ministry indicated Monday.

Incoming orders grew by 1.0% on the month in adjusted terms in September, beating analysts' expectations in a Wall Street Journal poll last week of a 1.3% decline. Orders in August were also revised upward to show growth of 4.1% after an originally-reported 3.6% rise.

In September, foreign orders rose 1.7% while domestic orders dipped 0.1%. Foreign orders from within the eurozone grew by 6.3%, the data showed.

November 06, 2017 02:15 ET (07:15 GMT)