Employment Index Rises Following Hurricane-Related Declines

After two months of declines, an index measuring employment trends rose for the month of October.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index rose to 135.57 for October from 132.86 from the month before. Both August and September saw declines because of the hurricanes.

The Conference Board's Chief Economist for North America, Gad Levanon, said it's implied "that employment growth will remain solid in the coming months."

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal were expecting 132.74.

The Conference Board's employment trends index, or ETI, combines eight market indicators, including industrial-production figures from the Federal Reserve, job openings from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and jobless claims from the U.S. Department of Labor. The index filters out volatility in data to more clearly reveal underlying trends in employment conditions.

November 06, 2017 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)