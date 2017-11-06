On Our Radar

CVS's Revenue Rises as It Pursues Aetna

By Cara Lombardo Features Dow Jones Newswires

Stronger pharmacy sales boosted CVS Health Corp.'s revenue in its latest quarter as the drugstore chain weighs a purchase of health insurer Aetna Inc., a move that would bolster its prescription business.

Continue Reading Below

CVS's third-quarter revenue rose 3.5% to $46.2 billion, matching what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the drugstore giant is in talks to buy Aetna for $66 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, following a six-month hunt for a deal partner. The move would strengthen CVS's position in negotiations with drugmakers, and analysts are likely to question company executives about the potential tie-up on a Monday earnings call.

People familiar with the discussions have said it could take until the end of the year to solidify a deal, if it happens.

In its latest quarter, sales in CVS's pharmacy-services segment increased 8.1% to $32.9 billion, driven by growth in pharmacy network claims and specialty pharmacy volume. Retail segment sales, meanwhile, slipped 2.7% to $19.6 billion, hurt by falling same-store sales.

The company also recorded $55 million in expenses related to the recent string of hurricanes, with most of it impacting the retail segment.

Continue Reading Below

Overall for the quarter, CVS reported a profit of $1.3 billion, or $1.26 a share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.43 a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the Woonsocket, R.I.-based company earned $1.50 a share, compared with $1.64 a year ago. Analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.48 on net income of $1.5 billion.

The company also narrowed its full-year earnings guidance and raised the midpoint. It now expects adjusted earnings of $5.87 to $5.91. It previously guided a range of $5.83 to $5.93.

CVS shares, down 12% this year, rose less than 1% premarket on low volume.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 06, 2017 08:10 ET (13:10 GMT)