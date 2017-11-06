China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, November 6 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 825,304 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,505 12,090 11,500 11,845 11,515 330 2,030 15,132
Jan-18 13,670 14,235 13,650 13,995 13,705 290 664,656 318,544
Mar-18 13,905 14,420 13,900 14,225 13,845 380 54 736
Apr-18 14,040 14,475 13,995 14,275 14,105 170 58 110
May-18 14,135 14,675 14,115 14,445 14,180 265 148,716 134,618
Jun-18 14,145 14,600 14,090 14,445 14,155 290 72 1,096
Jul-18 14,215 14,630 14,215 14,475 14,260 215 24 1,212
Aug-18 14,560 14,750 14,560 14,690 14,425 265 16 1,082
Sep-18 14,435 14,915 14,415 14,735 14,480 255 9,670 19,016
Oct-18 14,690 14,895 14,690 14,820 14,620 200 8 22
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 06, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)