Bayer Files for European Marketing Approval of New Xarelto Indication

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said Monday that it is seeking approval from the European Medicines Agency to market a new arterial disease treatment involving the use of its blood-thinning drug Xarelto.

The German company said that the application is based on the results of a phase 3 study showing that aspirin combined with Xarelto--also known as rivaroxaban--reduced the risk of stroke, cardiovascular death and heart attacks in coronary and peripheral artery disease patients by 24% compared with aspirin alone.

Bayer expects to make a parallel filing in the U.S. by the end of the year.

Coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease are caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries. Patients with these conditions are at risk of thrombotic events that may lead to disability, loss of limb and death.

November 06, 2017 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)