Amazon Slashes More Prices; This Time, Sellers' -- Market Talk

9:46 ET - Amazon has quietly started lowering prices by as much as 9% in recent weeks on goods offered by independent merchants on its site, ratcheting up a price war with other retail giants and potentially straining its relationship with some sellers. Until now, Amazon has generally controlled prices only on merchandise it sells directly to consumers. Now, it is discounting some items sold by third parties, covering the cost difference itself to ensure competitive pricing. Shares rise 0.7% to $1119.75(laura.stevens@wsj.com; @laurastevenswsj)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 06, 2017 10:01 ET (15:01 GMT)