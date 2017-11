Global Economy Week Ahead: China Inflation, Europe Retail Sales, U.S. Sentiment

The week ahead features readings on inflation from China, retail sales from Europe and consumer sentiment from the U.S., as well as speeches by top Federal Reserve officials.

Global Markets: Japanese Stocks Outperform

Global stock markets lacked direction to start the week despite record gains on Wall Street, with Japan's Nikkei outperforming as the yen was weaker.

BOJ Minutes Show Majority See Current Policy Working Well

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's September meeting show that most board members still see the current easing program working sufficiently well to hit the bank's 2% inflation target.

Dudley Was Key to Fed's Crisis Response

New York Fed President William Dudley will leave his post next year having played a central role helping the central bank respond to the financial crisis, while drawing fire for not doing more to prevent another one.

New York Fed President Dudley to Announce Early Retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is set to announce he will retire next year, around six months earlier than scheduled, and the announcement could come as soon as Monday.

U.S. Probes Three Banks for Roles in Selling Mozambique Debt

The Justice Department and the FBI are investigating BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and VTB for their roles in selling about $2 billion of debt for Mozambique, people familiar with the matter said, opening a new phase in the global inquiry into the debt deals.

SEC Questions Miami Firm About Guggenheim Ties

U.S. securities regulators recently asked a Miami wealth manager about its ties to both Guggenheim Partners and a company that purchased an oceanfront home with Guggenheim CEO Mark Walter, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why Companies Are Betting Big on Growth

Investors are rewarding companies that are investing to boost growth, and with ample cash available, the trend of strong business investment should persist.

Payrolls Rebound as Jobless Rate Falls to 17-Year Low

U.S. employers hired at a strong pace in October, and revisions showed the labor market weathered hurricane damage better than previously estimated. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 in October, a pickup from the prior month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, the lowest since 2000.

Apple Gains Help Push Major Indexes To Records

A sharp rise in Apple's stock helped catapult all three major U.S. stock indexes to close the week with records.

