What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 4, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. economy rebounded in October, sending the jobless rate down to a 17-year low and driving up the pace of hiring.

A strong global economy has helped power U.S. companies' sales and earnings, but also is pushing up costs, which could curb profits.

Broadcom plans an unsolicited bid for rival chip maker Qualcomm that could be worth $100 billion.

Venezuelan bonds tumbled after Maduro said the nation would seek to restructure its debt.

Stocks closed at records, helped by a surge in Apple shares. The Dow rose 22.93 points to 23539.19.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter said it added safeguards to prevent a lapse that let an employee deactivate Trump's account.

An Equifax probe cleared four executives over their sales of company shares.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)