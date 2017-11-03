Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

TIDMSHP
Director/PDMR Shareholding
November 3, 2017
- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Flemming Ornskov
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted
Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$123.90 100
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Jeff Poulton
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted
Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$123.90 100
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Joanne Cordeiro
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted
Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$123.90 52
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Bill Mordan
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted
Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$123.90 100
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Perry Sternberg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Head of US Commercial - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted
Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$123.90 100
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Kim Stratton
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Head of International Commercial - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) type of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Automatic exercise of option over notional Ordinary
Shares granted under the Shire Global Employee Stock
Purchase Plan on November 1, 2016, and consequent
receipt of Ordinary Shares.
Nature of the (Details of related disposal of Ordinary Shares are
b) transaction referenced in section 5. below.)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP31.41 296
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
d) - Price N/A (single transaction)
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
Place of the
f) transaction N/A
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
5. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary
a) type of instrument Shares")
Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057
Automatic disposal of Ordinary Shares related to the
automatic option exercise referenced in section 4.
above. The proceeds of this disposal were used to
Nature of the satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the
b) transaction option exercise.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
GBP37.2071 14
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)
transaction
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities
1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Matt Walker
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Head of Technical Operations - PDMR
Initial notification /
b) amendment Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,
3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Shire plc
b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated
for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
4. where transactions have been conducted
Description of the
financial instrument,
a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068
Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted
Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan
b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
$123.90 100
d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017
f) Place of the N/A
transaction
Sarah Rixon
Company Secretarial Assistant
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We
strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease
areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,
and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and
oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in
more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the
fullest.
We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and
work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a
meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.
www.shire.com
