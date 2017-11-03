Shire plc Shire Plc : Director/Pdmr Shareholding -2

TIDMSHP

Director/PDMR Shareholding

November 3, 2017

- Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Flemming Ornskov

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted

Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$123.90 100

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Jeff Poulton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted

Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$123.90 100

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Joanne Cordeiro

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted

Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$123.90 52

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Bill Mordan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted

Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$123.90 100

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Perry Sternberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Head of US Commercial - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted

Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$123.90 100

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Kim Stratton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Head of International Commercial - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary

a) type of instrument Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057

Automatic exercise of option over notional Ordinary

Shares granted under the Shire Global Employee Stock

Purchase Plan on November 1, 2016, and consequent

receipt of Ordinary Shares.

Nature of the (Details of related disposal of Ordinary Shares are

b) transaction referenced in section 5. below.)

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

GBP31.41 296

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

d) - Price N/A (single transaction)

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

Place of the

f) transaction N/A

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

5. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument, Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary

a) type of instrument Shares")

Identification code ISIN: JE00B2QKY057

Automatic disposal of Ordinary Shares related to the

automatic option exercise referenced in section 4.

above. The proceeds of this disposal were used to

Nature of the satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the

b) transaction option exercise.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

GBP37.2071 14

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. ("PDMR") / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Matt Walker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Head of Technical Operations - PDMR

Initial notification /

b) amendment Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant,

3. auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Shire plc

b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated

for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

4. where transactions have been conducted

Description of the

financial instrument,

a) type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068

Automatic exercise of option over notional ADSs granted

Nature of the under the Shire Global Employee Stock Purchase Plan

b) transaction on November 1, 2016, and consequent receipt of ADSs.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

$123.90 100

d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e) Date of the transaction October 31, 2017

f) Place of the N/A

transaction

Sarah Rixon

Company Secretarial Assistant

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations

Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018

Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 203 549 0874

Media

Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607

Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We

strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease

areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience,

and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and

oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in

more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the

fullest.

We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and

work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a

meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey.

www.shire.com

