Renault Buys 10% of Own Shares Sold by French Government

Car maker Renault SA (RNO.FR) said Friday that it bought a portion of its own shares that the French government decided to sell, and will offer them in turn to employees.

Renault will buy 10% of the 14 million Renault shares, or 4.73%, that the government late Thursday said it would sell. The French government remains Renault's biggest shareholder, with 15%.

"This sale is particularly timely in support of the 'Drive the Future' strategic mid-term plan that Groupe Renault just launched," the car maker said.

