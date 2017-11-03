Qualcomm Soars on Reports of Forthcoming Broadcom Bid -- Market Talk

20:18 ET [Dow Jones] Qualcomm Inc. shares soared nearly 13% Friday after reports of a forthcoming takeover bid by Broadcom Ltd., and the price is up almost 2% more to $63.00. Broadcom as soon as this weekend may launch a bid made up mainly of cash, with 10% or 20% in stock, according to a person familiar with the matter. It is by no means a done deal. Broadcom may not submit its offer. Qualcomm may not be receptive. And the overlap in the two companies' product lines around Wi-Fi and Bluetooth could draw antitrust scrutiny to a deal - on top of recent challenges to Qualcomm's business by regulators in several countries. But Broadcom CEO Hock Tan is known as a shrewd deal maker, and Qualcomm is weakened after a year of battering by Apple Inc. (AAPL) and antitrust authorities. (Ted Greenwald; ted.greenwald@wsj.com)
November 03, 2017 20:35 ET (00:35 GMT)