Payrolls Rebound as Jobless Rate Falls to 17-Year Low

U.S. employers hired at a strong pace in October, and revisions showed the labor market weathered hurricane damage better than previously estimated. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 in October, a pickup from the prior month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, the lowest since 2000.

Jobs Report, Apple Results Buoy Stocks

Technology shares led stocks higher, boosted by a jump in Apple after the tech giant delivered its best quarterly growth in two years.

Venezuelan Bond Prices Slide

Venezuelan bonds tumbled after President Nicolás Maduro said the cash-strapped nation would seek to restructure its debt, confounding bondholders and analysts who say there is no clear way forward because of U.S. sanctions.

U.S. Service-Sector Index Rose to 60.1 in October

The Institute for Supply Management on Friday said its non-manufacturing index rose to 60.1 in October from 59.8 in September.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Year High, Fueled by Global Growth

The global economy has seen rapid growth in oil-consuming sectors such as trade and industrial activity, absorbing the surplus fuel supplies that have weighed on the market.

U.S. Trade Gap Expanded Modestly in September

The U.S. trade deficit widened in September, reflecting imports increasing to the highest level since January.

Oil Continues to Gain on Investor Optimism

Oil prices advanced to a fresh two-year high, buoyed by expectations for OPEC to extend its deal to cut production and the steady reduction of excess U.S. supply.

Head of World's Largest Exchange Embarks on Bitcoin Gambit

Terrence Duffy, chairman and CEO of CME Group, could notch a major achievement if digital-currency futures take off, but the move risks harming the exchange's reputation.

Canada Employment Climbs in October on Full-Time Surge

Canada added jobs in October at a stronger-than-expected pace amid a slowing economic backdrop, with full-time employment surging and wage gains accelerating for a second straight month.

Canada Exports Fall for Fourth-Straight Month

Canadian exports fell in September for a fourth straight month and the country's trade deficit with the rest of the world remained largely unchanged from the previous month.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)