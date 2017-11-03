Payrolls Rebound as Jobless Rate Falls to 17-Year Low

U.S. employers hired at a strong pace in October, and revisions showed the labor market weathered hurricane damage better than previously estimated. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 in October, a pickup from the prior month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, the lowest since 2000.

Jobs Report, Apple Results Buoy Stocks

Technology shares led stocks higher, boosted by a jump in Apple after the tech giant delivered its best quarterly growth in two years.

U.S. Service-Sector Index Rose to 60.1 in October

The Institute for Supply Management on Friday said its non-manufacturing index rose to 60.1 in October from 59.8 in September.

U.S. Trade Gap Expanded Modestly in September

The U.S. trade deficit widened in September, reflecting imports increasing to the highest level since January.

Brent Crude Holds Above $60 Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oil prices advanced, as Brent crude marked a week of trading above the symbolic $60-a-barrel level, boosted by geopolitical uncertainties.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Year High, Fueled by Global Growth

The global economy has seen rapid growth in oil-consuming sectors such as trade and industrial activity, absorbing the surplus fuel supplies that have weighed on the market.

Canada Employment Climbs in October on Full-Time Surge

Canada added jobs in October at a stronger-than-expected pace amid a slowing economic backdrop, with full-time employment surging and wage gains accelerating for a second straight month.

Canada Exports Fall for Fourth-Straight Month

Canadian exports fell in September for a fourth straight month and the country's trade deficit with the rest of the world remained largely unchanged from the previous month.

U.S. Factory Orders Rose in September

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 1.4% to a seasonally adjusted $478.5 billion in September, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected a 1.2% increase from August.

How to Dissect a Chinese Bond-Market Selloff

While yields on Chinese government bonds have recently risen sharply, those on corporate bonds haven't. Working out why can tell investors a lot about how Chinese markets now work.

November 03, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)