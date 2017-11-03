Brisk Jobs Growth Returns as Payrolls Expand by 261,000

U.S. employers hired at a strong pace in October, and revisions showed the labor market weathered hurricane damage better than previously estimated. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 in October, a pickup from the prior month. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, the lowest since 2000.

U.S. Trade Gap Expanded Modestly in September

The U.S. trade deficit widened in September, reflecting imports increasing to the highest level since January.

Jobs Report, Apple Results Buoy Stocks

U.S. stock futures ticked up slightly after the October jobs report, even as the pace of hiring proved slower than anticipated and wages failed to break out.

Brent Crude Holds Above $60 Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Oil prices advanced, as Brent crude marked a week of trading above the symbolic $60-a-barrel level, boosted by geopolitical uncertainties.

Oil Prices Hit Two-Year High, Fueled by Global Growth

The global economy has seen rapid growth in oil-consuming sectors such as trade and industrial activity, absorbing the surplus fuel supplies that have weighed on the market.

Canada Employment Climbs in October on Full-Time Surge

Canada added jobs in October at a stronger-than-expected pace amid a slowing economic backdrop, with full-time employment surging and wage gains accelerating for a second straight month.

How to Dissect a Chinese Bond-Market Selloff

While yields on Chinese government bonds have recently risen sharply, those on corporate bonds haven't. Working out why can tell investors a lot about how Chinese markets now work.

Treasury Blocks Chinese Bank From U.S. Financial System Over North Korea Ties

The Trump administration officially cut off a small Chinese bank from the U.S. financial system on Thursday, accusing it of helping North Korea develop its illegal ballistic missile program.

Head of World's Largest Exchange Embarks on Bitcoin Gambit

Terrence Duffy, chairman and CEO of CME Group, could notch a major achievement if digital-currency futures take off, but the move risks harming the exchange's reputation.

November 03, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)