Broadcom Plans Unsolicited Bid for Qualcomm

Broadcom is planning an unsolicited takeover approach to rival chip maker Qualcomm, according to a person familiar with the matter. Such a deal would be enormous, given Qualcomm's current market value of nearly $90 billion.

Berkshire Results Slide on $3 Billion in Disaster Losses

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported a 43% drop in quarterly profit as costly disasters drove the company's insurance operations to a loss.

Equifax Panel Clears Executives on Trades

Equifax said a board investigation led by a panel of independent directors largely exonerated four senior executives who sold shares in the days after the company discovered suspicious activity on its systems.

Apple Store Lines Return as iPhone X Debuts

Hundreds of customers lined up in Australia and Singapore, aiming to be among the first in the world to get their hands on the most expensive iPhone ever.

Silencing of Trump on Twitter Spurs New Safeguards

Twitter Inc. said Friday that it has added safeguards to prevent a security lapse that allowed a worker to deactivate President Donald Trump's account for 11 minutes.

Papa John's Says It's Evaluating NFL Sponsorship

Papa John's is evaluating its NFL sponsorship in the wake of declining television football viewership, which the company has blamed in part on the national-anthem protests that have roiled the league this season.

Sears Holdings to Close 63 Stores

Sears Holdings plans to close 63 more stores early next year, as the retailer works to cut costs and rebuild its business to overcome steep sales declines.

Mall Landlord Taubman Sues Saks Fifth Avenue Over Puerto Rico Store

Luxury mall landlord Taubman Centers Inc. filed a lawsuit against its tenant, luxury retailer Saks Fifth Avenue in Puerto Rico, alleging the retailer has dragged its feet in rebuilding its store in the Mall of San Juan after suffering major damage from the recent hurricanes.

Altice Shares Fall After Downturns in France, Portugal

Shares of Altice plunged 23% after the company's third-quarter results revealed unexpected weakness in the telecommunications giant's French and Portuguese businesses.

Marvell Technology in Advanced Talks to Combine With Cavium

Marvell Technology Group is in advanced talks to combine with Cavium Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would create a chip maker worth some $14 billion.

November 03, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)