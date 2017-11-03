Apple Store Lines Return as iPhone X Debuts

Hundreds of customers lined up in Australia and Singapore, aiming to be among the first in the world to get their hands on the most expensive iPhone ever.

Broadcom Plans Unsolicited Bid for Qualcomm

Broadcom is planning an unsolicited takeover approach to rival chip maker Qualcomm, according to a person familiar with the matter. Such a deal would be enormous, given Qualcomm's current market value of nearly $90 billion.

Trump Twitter Account Deletion Spurs New Twitter Safeguards

Twitter Inc. said Friday that it has added safeguards to prevent a security lapse that allowed a worker to dismantle President Donald Trump's account for 11 minutes.

Equifax Panel Clears Executives on Trades

Equifax said a board investigation led by a panel of independent directors largely exonerated four senior executives who sold shares in the days after the company discovered suspicious activity on its systems.

Electric-Vehicle Tax Credit Proposal Slows Tesla, Detroit

Shares of domestic auto makers largely suffered after news the House Republican tax plan would kill the electric-vehicle tax credit, a trend that further hits an already beleaguered Tesla Inc.

Sears Holdings to Close 63 More Stores

Sears Holdings Corp. plans to close 63 more stores early next year, as the retailer works to cut costs and rebuild its business to overcome steep sales declines.

BlackBerry in Talks With Jaguar Land Rover for Software Deal

BlackBerry is in advanced talks with Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar Land Rover unit to provide the car maker with a software portfolio for building next-generation autonomous and electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.

Goldman Retreats From Options as Stock Derivatives Trading Struggles

Waning stock volatility is pressuring the equity derivatives business, suppressing revenue and driving traders out of what was once a key Wall Street moneymaker.

Altice Shares Fall After Downturns in France, Portugal

Shares of Altice plunged 23% after the company's third-quarter results revealed unexpected weakness in the telecommunications giant's French and Portuguese businesses.

Kroger Wants Shoppers to Add Clothes to Grocery Lists

The nation's largest supermarket chain will begin selling a new apparel brand next fall at around 300 Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores.

