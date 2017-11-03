Apple Store Lines Return as iPhone X Debuts

Hundreds of customers lined up in Australia and Singapore, aiming to be among the first in the world to get their hands on the most expensive iPhone ever.

Trump Disappeared From Twitter - for 11 Minutes

Twitter Inc. blamed an employee's error for an 11-minute outage of President Donald Trump's account.

Treasury Blocks Chinese Bank From U.S. Financial System Over North Korea Ties

The Trump administration officially cut off a small Chinese bank from the U.S. financial system on Thursday, accusing it of helping North Korea develop its illegal ballistic missile program.

Mexico Clears América Móvil to Charge Rival Telecoms

The country's telecommunications regulator said América Móvil, Mexico's dominant operator, can charge competitors for completing calls on its networks next year, after the Supreme Court backed up a legal challenge by the company.

iPhone Demand Charges Apple's Results

Apple delivered its best quarterly growth in two years with strong sales in all of its key products and a rebound in the critical China market as it prepares to start shipping its most important new iPhone model in a decade.

Apple Calls Up Its Supporting Cast

Mac, iPad and services deliver strong sales while the iPhone cycle gets stretched.

U.S. Expands Union Probe to Ford, GM

General Motors and Ford Motor said they are cooperating with a Justice Department probe of job-training programs set up jointly with the industry's biggest autoworker union.

Unilever Looks to Move Beyond Black Tea With Tazo Buy

Unilever's $384 million deal to buy Tazo tea from Starbucks is its biggest move yet in a pivot from slower growing black tea toward higher-growth brands it hopes will help it foster more discerning-and more profitable-tea drinkers.

T-Mobile, Sprint Working to Salvage Merger

T-Mobile has restarted merger talks with Sprint and the two telecom firms could reach a deal within weeks unless they fail to agree on terms, according to people familiar with the matter.

Streaming Services Help Fuel Growth at CBS

Affiliate and subscription revenue overtook advertising sales as the biggest money-maker for CBS Corp. in the most recent quarter as the once-traditional broadcaster as ramps up its streaming offerings.

