Malaysia's Export Growth Continued to Slow in September

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's exports grew at a slower-than-expected pace in September, the second straight month of deceleration after a blistering performance in July.

Exports from Southeast Asia's third-largest economy rose 14.8% in September from a year earlier, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry said Friday. A Wall Street Journal poll of seven economists had forecast a 20.2% gain. In August, exports climbed 21.5% from the previous year after a robust 30.9% growth pace in July.

Electrical and electronic products, which accounted for 39.4% of total exports, rose 17.7% in September from a year earlier, the ninth straight month of double-digit growth.

Shipments of petroleum products grew 22.4% from a year earlier. Exports of palm-oil and palm-oil-based agriculture products fell 1.7% in September, compared with an 8.9% decline in August.

November 03, 2017 00:16 ET (04:16 GMT)