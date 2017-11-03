Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Finalizes Scotframe Acquisition

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Friday that it has finalized the acquisition of U.K. timber manufacturer Scotframe.

The French producer of construction materials said the takeover complements its building distribution portfolio in the U.K., and will help ramp up its expansion into off-site manufacturing and closed-panel construction.

Neither party disclosed the value of the deal.

Scotframe makes and supplies full timber-frame kits for builders and developers for new-build homes in Great Britain.

The acquisition of the Scotland-based company is the latest in a series of deals for Saint-Gobain following its takeovers of Argentinian waterproofing-systems maker Megaflex and Norwegian insulation manufacturer Glava in October.

