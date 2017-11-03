Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

TIDMCOD

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

03 November 2017

PRESS RELEASE

November 3, 2017

Saint-Gobain acquires Scotframe in UK Off Site Manufacturing

Saint-Gobain has completed the acquisition of Scotframe Limited in the UK. This acquisition complements the Building Distribution portfolio in the country, accelerating the involvement in the Off Site Manufacturing and closed panel construction market. Scotframe reported sales of GBP30 million in the last fiscal year and has more than 160 employees.

A respected and established business operating from two manufacturing and four sales and showroom locations in Scotland, Scotframe manufactures and supplies full timber frame housing kits for small/medium builders, developers and self-builders in the UK and is a market leader in closed panel systems used extensively for new build homes in Scotland, and also England.

This acquisition allows Saint-Gobain to reinforce its position in Building Distribution in one of its key markets in line with the strategy.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016

Operates in 67 countries

More than 170,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com

@saintgobain

