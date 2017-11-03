China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, November 3 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 516,596 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,500 11,555 11,465 11,515 11,465 50 1,454 16,184
Jan-18 13,745 13,820 13,590 13,705 13,715 -10 415,098 309,840
Mar-18 13,845 13,845 13,845 13,845 13,930 -85 4 736
Apr-18 14,105 14,105 14,105 14,105 14,065 40 2 70
May-18 14,205 14,285 14,065 14,180 14,190 -10 94,348 127,484
Jun-18 14,220 14,220 14,080 14,155 14,155 0 98 1,090
Jul-18 - - - 14,260 14,260 0 0 1,214
Aug-18 - - - 14,425 14,425 0 0 1,080
Sep-18 14,555 14,580 14,380 14,480 14,505 -25 5,588 17,410
Oct-18 14,665 14,665 14,580 14,620 14,575 45 4 20
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 03, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)