Centrica Buys Belgian Company REstore for EUR70 Million

Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) on Friday announced that it has bought Belgian energy technology company REstore NV for 70 million euros ($81.6 million).

FTSE 100-listed Centrica said that REstore will form part of its international distributed energy and power unit.

REstore brings asset-optimization capabilities to Centrica and complements its acquisitions of Panoramic Power Ltd., Neas Energy A/S and ENER-G Cogen International Ltd., the utility company said.

November 03, 2017 03:33 ET (07:33 GMT)