Centrica Buys Belgian Company REstore for EUR70 Million

By Maryam Cockar Features Dow Jones Newswires

Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) on Friday announced that it has bought Belgian energy technology company REstore NV for 70 million euros ($81.6 million).

FTSE 100-listed Centrica said that REstore will form part of its international distributed energy and power unit.

REstore brings asset-optimization capabilities to Centrica and complements its acquisitions of Panoramic Power Ltd., Neas Energy A/S and ENER-G Cogen International Ltd., the utility company said.

November 03, 2017 03:33 ET (07:33 GMT)