WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 02

HOW HUNDREDS OF MYSTERIOUS VOTES FLIPPED A VENEZUELAN ELECTION

Evidence indicates fraud in a gubernatorial election won by a Socialist Party-backed general, as President Maduro tightens control over institutions.

PUIGDEMONT ABSENT AS DEPOSED CATALAN LEADERS APPEAR IN COURT

Carles Puigdemont, leader of the independence movement in Catalonia, defied an order to appear in a Spanish court as part of a sedition investigation, setting off what could be a legal battle to force him to return from Belgium.

KURDS FACE SETBACKS ACROSS THE MIDDLE EAST

With Islamic State on the wane, the West no longer needs Kurdish help-and the Kurds face a historic calamity once again, in part due to their own leaders' mistakes.

BANK OF ENGLAND RAISES INTEREST RATES FOR FIRST TIME IN A DECADE

The Bank of England raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade, a telegraphed move that represents the latest step by the world's major central banks to withdraw crisis-era stimulus.

CIA RELEASES MORE DOCUMENTS FROM BIN LADEN RAID

The Central Intelligence Agency released a new tranche of documents, videos and audio captured during the 2011 raid that led to the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, including 228 pages from his handwritten journal.

MYANMAR LEADER VISITS CONFLICT-TORN REGION

Aung San Suu Kyi made her first visit as Myanmar's leader to the conflict-torn region where more than half a million Rohingya Muslims have fled state-led violence that has spiraled into Asia's worst refugee crisis in decades.

ARGENTINE FRIENDS, BELGIAN MOTHER AMONG EIGHT KILLED IN TERROR ATTACK

A group of former high-school classmates from Argentina, a Belgian mother of two young children and two Americans were among the eight people killed when a driver mowed over pedestrians on a bike path in lower Manhattan.

AMERICAN FAMILY HID IN REMOTE AMAZON JUNGLE FOR THREE DAYS AFTER PIRATE ATTACK

An American couple and their two young children who were rescued after their barge was intercepted by pirates on a remote Amazon River tributary were transferred to a hospital here for treatment after hiding in the jungle for three days, police said Thursday.

