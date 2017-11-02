U.S. Worker Productivity Jumps in Third Quarter -- Update

U.S. workers boosted output per hour this summer at the best rate in three years, a sign that long sluggish productivity gains might finally be breaking out.

Nonfarm business-sector productivity, measured as the goods and services produced per hour worked, increased at a 3.0% seasonally adjusted annual rate in the third quarter, the Labor Department said Thursday. The gain was better than economists had expected and the largest quarterly improvement since the third quarter of 2014.

Last quarter's increase could be skewed due to the effects of the recent hurricanes, but the broader trend points to firmer productivity gains after the measure trended near zero much of 2015 and 2016. Through the first nine months of this year, worker productivity advanced at a 1.5% annual rate -- putting 2017 on pace to be the best year for efficiency gains since 2010, when the economy was first emerging from a deep recession.

"The third quarter is a big turnaround from the stagnation seen a year ago and suggests that real wages will begin to pick up more rapidly soon, " said Michael Pearce, economist at Capital Economics.

Sluggish productivity gains is a factor many economists say has hindered recent wage increases despite a historically low unemployment rate pointing toward a tight labor market. And indeed, average hourly earnings increased 2.9% from a year earlier in September, matching the best gain since the recession ended.

The effects of hurricanes, which struck the southern U.S. in late summer, may be influencing the productivity data, though the Labor Department didn't report any specific effects. Other government data show that the storms appeared to reduce the number of hours worked, particularly in labor-intensive fields such as restaurants and hospitality, but had little impact on overall economic growth.

Output rose at a 3.8% rate during the third quarter, the Labor Department said, while hours worked were up at a 0.8% pace -- matching the second-smallest increase since 2010.

But the broader trend -- productivity also rose 1.5% from a year earlier -- shows the measure is moving closer to historical norms. From 1947 to 2016, labor productivity advanced at a 2.1% annual rate. From 2007-2016, the average improvement 1.2%.

Productivity would need to advance even a bit better than the recent pace to keep the economy growing near a 2% rate. That is because an aging population limits how much the labor supply can grow.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office had projected in June for nonfarm business productivity to advance 1.7% from 2017 to 2027. That gain would put the economy in line for a potential growth rate of about 1.8% during that decade.

President Donald Trump has targeted economic growth of at least 3% annually, a pace that has been achieved the past two quarters. For it to be maintained over the longer run, however, productivity would need to improve more rapidly or the labor supply would need to increase above projected rates.

Thursday's report showed productivity declining last quarter at manufacturing firms, but that was more than offset by strong gains at other businesses. Over the prior year, manufacturing productivity advanced at nearly the same rate as for workers in other businesses.

Unit labor costs at nonfarm businesses rose at a 0.5% rate in the third quarter, the Labor Department said. Unit labor costs are the ratio of hourly pay to productivity. From a year earlier, unit labor costs fell 0.1%. Tempered labor-cost pressures are consistent with soft wage growth and consumer-price inflation in recent years.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

