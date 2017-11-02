Treasury to Sell $160 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department will auction $160 billion in securities next week, comprising $118 billion in new debt and $42 billion in previously sold debt. Details (all with minimum denominations of $100):

Monday: $42 billion in 13-week bills, a reopening of an issue first sold on Aug. 10, 2017, maturing Feb. 8, 2018. Cusip number: 912796NR6.

Also, $36 billion in 26-week bills, dated Nov. 9, 2017, maturing May 10, 2018. Cusip number: 912796PF0.

Noncompetitive tenders for both issues must be received by 11 a.m. EST Monday and competitive tenders, by 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: $20 billion in 52-week bills, dated Nov. 9, 2017, maturing Nov. 8, 2018. Cusip number: 912796PD5.

Also, $24 billion in three-year notes, dated Nov. 15, 2017, maturing Nov. 15, 2020. Cusip number: 9128283G3.

Noncompetitive tenders for the bills must be received by 11 a.m. EST Tuesday and competitive tenders, by 11:30 a.m. For the three-year notes, they are due by noon and 1 p.m., respectively.

Wednesday: $23 billion in 10-year notes, dated Nov. 15, 2017, maturing Nov. 15, 2027. Cusip number: 9128283F5.

Noncompetitive tenders must be received by noon EST Wednesday; competitive tenders, by 1 p.m.

Thursday: $15 billion in 30-year bonds, dated Nov. 15, 2017, maturing Nov. 15, 2047. Cusip number: 912810RZ3.

Noncompetitive tenders must be received by noon EST Thursday; competitive tenders, by 1 p.m.

