Sampo Oyj Timo Vuorinen Leaves Sampo Group Executive Committee

TIDMSAMPO

Continue Reading Below

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 November 2017 at 9:25 am

Timo Vuorinen leaves Sampo Group Executive Committee

Timo Vuorinen, former Managing Director of If P&C Insurance Company Ltd

(Finland), Head of Private Sales and Services (Finland) and Head of

Business Area Baltic has decided to resign from his operative

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

responsibilities and will hence leave Sampo Group Executive Committee as

of today. This is a consequence of the decision to merge If P&C

Insurance Company Ltd (Finland) with If P&C Insurance Ltd. Vuorinen will

be employed by Sampo Group until the end of 2017.

Vuorinen has worked at If P&C Insurance Group since 2003 and he has been

a member of Sampo Group Executive Committee since September 2009.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

http://www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 02, 2017 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)